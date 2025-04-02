Man Who Punched Female Driver In Seremban Released On Police Bail

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The man who punched a female driver on 29 March was arrested on the same day but has been released on police bail on 30 March.

On 29 March, a female driver was punched at Persiaran Senawang 4, near Taipan, Seremban. The act was caught on video, and it went viral.

It’s believed that the man thought his child was knocked over by the Perodua Axia driven by the woman.

In the clip, the woman was about to exit the car when the irate man punched her while an onlooker tried to break apart the fight.

Seremban’s police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the suspect, a 35-year-old male, is a soldier

Mohamad Hatta said the victim was unable to avoid hitting the suspect’s 34-year-old wife and seven-year-old daughter who suddenly crossed the road.

The mother and daughter suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old victim suffered from bruising to her right torso and head swelling.

The suspect was arrested at the Seremban police headquarters on Saturday with the case being investigated under Sections 323 and 427 of the Penal Code, and Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

However, the suspect was released on police bail on Sunday, 30 March around 6pm.

Victim’s family allegedly refused to pull police report

Someone who claimed to be the victim’s sibling said the suspect allegedly requested them to pull the police report but they refused to do so.

The suspect allegedly asked them to think about their family during the Raya celebration.

The incident sparked criticism of the man’s temper, with some noting that he failed to check on his wife and daughter first.

Meanwhile, some blamed the parents for not watching over their children especially when crossing roads unsafely. Netizens pointed out that the family crossed on the road without zebra crossing or pedestrian walkway.

