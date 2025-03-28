Sudden Increase Of Places Marked As “Kuil Haram” On Google Maps

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several Hindu temples around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are being renamed “Kuil Haram” or some other derogatory name on Google Maps.

This irresponsible act of editing or adding these places appears to come right after a recent controversy surrounding the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur.

A Tiktok video triggered our search for “kuil haram” on Google Maps, where we found a few concerning entries within the Klang Valley that have either been added or edited into names that would surely anger the Indian and Hindu communities here.

We checked the screenshot of the map against Google Maps and it is clear the screenshot has been heavily edited.

As it turns out, you can use the “Suggest an edit” feature on Google Maps to alter the name of a location on the app and Google will change it as long as it follows community guidelines.

Google does not seem to recognise the altered temple names as hate speech.

However, as a community service, we are doing our part and reporting the names of these derogatory edits to Google Maps. You too can do your part if you spot any on the app.

Several temples in Petaling Jaya which were renamed.

Recently, certain parties have been questioning the legal status of Hindu temple structures in Kuala Lumpur after the whole Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple debacle.

Many on social media have also called for the demolition of Hindu temples, which they believe were built on privately-owned land or land that is not owned by the temples.

Temples around Kuala Lumpur were also renamed, reflecting the animosity towards them.

Aside from Google Maps, the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple’s entry in Wikipedia has also been altered.

The temple was believed to be over 130 years old, although many are questioning the legitimacy of that information.

The dates were edited on 25 March, 2025.

The legal status of each temple can always be checked through proper channels, such as landowners or land authorities. Altering public entries into hateful names is only going to stir up disharmony and chaos among races.

