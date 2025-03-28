Motorcyclists Receive A Pleasant Surprise At “Roadblock” In Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For good reasons, roadblocks tend to make motorcyclists nervous regardless of whether they’re innocent or not.

When you roll up to one, your mind starts wondering “did I already pay my road tax?” or “is my licence still valid?”.

However, not all roadblocks are bad, such as the one in Cheras recently.

Yesterday (27 March), local clothing outlet Hari Hari posted a video on social media showing a ” roadblock” in the motorcycle lane of the Grand Saga Batu 11 toll.

Several traffic officers in uniform, along with a few Hari Hari staff could be seen handing out bags of goodies to motorcyclists who were passing through the lane as a gesture of goodwill during Ramadan.

The video also caught a few bikers who made a u-turn when they noticed the traffic police officers, although none of the officers chased them down.

Meanwhile, many of the other riders can be seen leaving the roadblock with smiles after receiving the goodie bags from Hari Hari.

Many shared their amusement in the comments section, with some asking where the next giveaway will be.

Just last week, a roadblock in Lahad Datu, Sabah, made many motorists nervous until they realised that the police officers and members of the General Operations Force (PGA) were only giving drivers and passengers free bubur lambuk (traditional porridge).

