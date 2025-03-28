Malaysian Entrepreneurs Clash Over Keris Motif – Here’s What Happened

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During Hari Raya season, countless of local brands compete in creating the most standout Raya attires to impress their target markets.

When everyone is busy trying to outshine each other, it is highly possible that some of the brands will come out with similar attire designs.

Recently, Tyra Kamaruzzaman’s allegation that Elrah Exclusive copied the samping design from her husband Emran Rijal’s clothing line caused a stir on social media.

Tyra claimed that the design of the particular samping was a heritage passed down through generations by her husband’s family since 1890.

She also stated that her husband had contacted El Azman, the founder of Elrah Exclusive to meet and discuss regarding the issue but they just kept coming up with excuses.

El Azman denies copying Emran Rijal’s samping design

El Azman finally came forward with a statement on 25 March 2025, to clarify regarding the allegations thrown at him.

Through a post on his Instagram account, El Azman denied that the Elrah Exclusive had copied anyone.

“After reviewing the allegations, we would like to to emphasize a few important points,” he added.

Keris design is a cultural heritage, not the exclusive rights of anyone

According to him, keris motif has long existed in the traditional Malay textile art, including in the design of batik songket, samping and wood carvings.

“It is the same with other motifs such as the pucuk rebung motif, bunga tanjung motif, calligraphy motif, sun motif and many others.

“The Keris motif cannot be claimed as the exclusive right of any party because it was not created by any single individual or family but is part of the Nusantara cultural heritage,” he said.

Elrah Exclusive design is original and does not imitate any other party

El Azman stated that the Samping Raya Elrah Exclusive 2025 line has undergone a unique design process combining traditional features with contemporary fashion.

He also explained that the Keris motif used in the Elrah Exclusive collection is a unique interpretation and not a direct copy of any registered design.

“As long as the motif used does not directly replicate a design registered under copyright, it does not count as a copyright infringement,” he stated.

The accusations only surfaced after the Elrah Exclusive samping collection was put on the market

El Azman further questioned why the other party only came forward when the samping collection was released.

“If this pattern has truly been under their exclusive ownership since 1890, why has there been no copyright registration or official documentation to prove it until now?”

“This raises the question whether the allegation is purely opportunistic,” El Azman added.

Elrah Exclusive respects intellectual property rights and cultural heritage

El Azman said that Elrah Exclusive always respected intellectual property rights and cultural heritage.

Elrah Exclusive also rejects any baseless accusations and will defend their rights to use cultural elements that have long been a part of Malay art and identity.

