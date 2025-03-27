NGO Claims Finding Traces Of Potent Drug Fentanyl In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The dangerous drug fentanyl has allegedly reached Malaysia according to crime watchdog Malaysians Against Rape, Assault, and Snatch Theft.

NST reported that the NGO group took the sewage samples from Lembah Subang and found traces of the drug.

Its founder, Dave Avran, urged the authorities to take swift and stern action to identify where the traces of fentanyl originated from and cripple any syndicate attempting to peddle the drugs.

Fentanyl is a potent and deadly drug that is responsible for nearly 70% of the United States’ drug overdose deaths in 2023.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to give a lethal dose. For illustration purposes. Image: Round Rock ISD

To give an idea of the fentanyl’s potency, the drug is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) estimates that 1kg of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to give a lethal dose.

The fentanyl epidemic in the US was covered in an episode of Patriot Act, where the host Hasan Minhaj tried to discern how the drug has been able to wreak havoc in the country. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

