Conflict No More – PMX Officiates Groundbreaking Of Jakel’s Masjid Madani

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning (27 March) arrived at Jalan Masjid India to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the first foundation of the “Madani Mosque”.

The construction of the mosque is to resolve capacity issues of other mosques in the area, which are the Masjid India mosque and Sultan Abdul Samak Jamek mosque (Masjid Jamek).

Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Zafrul Aziz was among the attendees at the ceremony. Image: TRP

Bukit Bintang UMNO chief Datuk Tengku Azman Tengku Zainol Abidin said that currently, the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) surau and Masjid India are where most Muslims in the area go to, especially for Friday prayers, Berita Harian reported.

He added that the Friday prayers would get very crowded with many forced to pray on the street just outside the mosque.

Hindu temple to be relocated to new site 50 meters away

The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple which sits on the site where the Madani Mosque will be built has been given a new home just 50 meters away from its current location.

According to media reports, Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa said after discussions with several parties, including the temple committee, the government has identified a new 4,000 square foot site for the temple’s relocation.

The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple at its current location along Jalan Masjid India. Image: TRP

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) played a facilitating role in ensuring that the relocation, which is located on private land, is completed smoothly.

The relocation sparked numerous controversies

News of the temple’s relocation initially raised a number of controversies, such as plans to demolish the house of worship, and questions about the structure’s legality.

Muslim preacher Firdaus Wong accused the government of giving RM2 million to the temple as compensation for the relocation but Zaliha refuted the allegations, saying it is “completely baseless and untrue” in a statement while urging others not to incite religious and racial sentiments using false information.

On the other hand, certain parties called for the temple and mosque to coexist, suggesting that the mosque could be built on land adjacent to the temple. However, landowner Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd clarified that the site is not big enough to accommodate two houses of worship.

