Temple Agrees To Move, PMX To Officiate Groundbreaking Of Jakel’s Masjid Madani

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After a week of debate and controversy, the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple on Jalan Masjid India has agreed to relocate to a nearby site, roughly 50 meters away from its current spot, according to temple secretary Kartik Gunaseelan.

In a report by The Star, Kartik said the decision came after discussions with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on Monday (24 March).

“We thank the ministers, elected representatives, and authorities who assisted in reaching this resolution. The new site is nearby and within Jalan Masjid India. It is also a good alternative site,” he said.

Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran also confirmed the relocation, adding that the costs would be covered.

“This is the best option,” Vigneswaran told The Star when contacted.

Prime Minister to lay first foundation for mosque

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that he would be attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque at Jalan Masjid India on Thursday (27 March).

The temple’s legal standing at its current location has been debated, with some pointing out that it has stood there for over 130 years, despite making way for redevelopment over time.

Talks about the temple’s relocation started about a week ago between its landowner Jakel Group , DBKL, and the temple management.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif explained that DBKL is playing a facilitating role to ensure the move from private land to the new site goes as smoothly as possible.

Why is there a mosque being built there?

The construction of the mosque – dubbed the ‘Madani Mosque’ – on Jalan Masjid India is primarily intended to address the issue of overcrowding in nearby mosques, The Edge reported.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that existing prayer spaces are insufficient to accommodate the number of worshippers, necessitating the establishment of a new mosque in the area.

READ MORE: Jakel And Temple: Here’s What We Know So Far

READ MORE: 131-Year-Old Hindu Temple In KL To Be Relocated, Making Way For ‘Masjid Madani’

READ MORE: Jakel Denies Claims of Temple Demolition for Mosque Construction

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.