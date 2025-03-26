Police To Investigate Sunway Student Caught On Video Masturbating In Uni Library

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A male student was caught on video masturbating in the library of Sunway University in Subang Jaya.

In another video, the same student was escorted through the campus by a group of students who recorded him allegedly giving a public speech.

Based on the screenshot of messages, the incident caught the attention of a Sunway Student Association member who had asked to meet with the alleged perpetrator to sort out the matter.

The student replied to the message to apologise and acknowledged that he has a serious porn addiction issue.

The student mentioned that he had tried to get rid of the addiction but failed and expressed deep remorse.

I deeply regret for any discomfort or disturbance I may have caused, and I take full responsibility for my actions. Screenshot of the message allegedly sent by the student

He understood his behaviour was inappropriate and promised to actively work on improving himself to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Sunway University also condemned the bullying and harassment faced by the student. The university said the student is now under the care of his family.

According to Malay Mail, the Subang Jaya police received a report regarding the viral footage at 9.28pm on 21 March.

The case will be investigated under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carry three months imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-7862 7222.

Getting help for sexual or porn addiction

Various factors come into play that causes a person to have sexual or porn addiction. In other words, consuming porn materials isn’t the only factor to be blamed and simply staying away from it doesn’t help rid the addiction.

According to a 2017 article by Free Malaysia Today, Ronald Lee of the Centre for Psychological and Counselling Services said porn addiction is recognised as a health condition and it’s a type of addiction coming under the subcategory of behavioural addiction. It’s a similar compulsive behaviour seen in drug or alcohol addiction.

The solution for porn addicts is to seek professional help from a mental health specialist like a clinical psychologist or a licensed counsellor. Aside from learning the underlying factors behind the behaviour, the sessions help the patient cope with his thoughts, feelings, and behaviours in a healthy way.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

