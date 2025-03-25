You’ll Need To Show Your IC To Buy Subsidised Local White Rice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In February, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry announced that 24 million packs of subsidised local white rice would be available at RM26 per 10kg from 1 March to 31 August.

The initiative is expected to benefit 400,000 heads of households (KIR), including 77,000 hardcore poor households who will receive the rice subsidy.

To ensure the initiative goes off without a hitch, several grocery stores and supermarkets have made proof of citizenship a requirement to buy local white rice to prevent foreigners from buying the subsidised rice. Yeap, this means buyers will need to show their NRIC to buy local white rice.

The current limit is two bags of rice per family, but some stores limit it to only one bag.

To prevent manipulation and ensure a smooth distribution, Agriculture and Food Secu­rity Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd said enforcement teams will work seven days a week round the clock to monitor the supply chain using a special tracking system.

Badrul additionally reminded the public not to hoard or abuse the subsidy to ensure the rice supply reaches those who truly need it.

