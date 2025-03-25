[Watch] Shocking Footage Of Two Men Electrocuted While Allegedly Attempting To Steal Cables

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was electrocuted and died while allegedly attempting to steal electrical cables at Persiaran Rishah 27, Taman Silibin Ria in Ipoh yesterday. His accomplice, who was also injured, managed to escape the scene.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that authorities were alerted to the incident at 6.07pm after receiving reports from the public, Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to witnesses, the two suspects were seen cutting cables near a petrol station when a sudden explosion occurred. The blast knocked both of them unconscious.

“As they were cutting the cables, an explosion occurred, knocking both suspects unconscious. One of them was later confirmed dead.

“The other suspect regained consciousness and fled the scene on a motorcycle,” Abang Zainal said.

Authorities later found that the deceased had a criminal record, including violent crimes and property-related offences. The affected company has since lodged a report regarding the theft, and an investigation has been opened under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“The case has been classified as sudden death. Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the nearest police station,” Abang Zainal added.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of cable theft, which not only risks lives but also disrupts essential services. Authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking information on the suspect who fled the scene.

