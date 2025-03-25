Meet Azarul Azlan, The JKR Man To Thank For Fixing Streetlights & Roads In Sepang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone knows the pain of dealing with government or public staff. They’re mostly rude, slow to work or act, or hard to reach (because they take many break times).

While this sounds bleak, there’s a shining star once in a while that breaks the mould. Richard Ker, the forever optimist, shared about Azarul Azlan, the man who spearheaded the many changes you see along the highways in Sepang.

Ker shared that he had reported streetlight issues around the Sepang district since 2018 but nothing was done.

However, it all changed in 2022 when Azarul became the Public Works Department’s (JKR) district engineer and began to do what he came to do.

Most people think government officers don’t care.



Slow to act. Hard to reach.



But in Sepang, something changed.



Azarul Azlan showed what happens when someone actually does the work. pic.twitter.com/16kaX7P85B — Richard Ker (@richardker) March 24, 2025

Ker said he noticed the roads were paved and the years-damaged streetlights were replaced with LEDs. Even the roads and lights around the Kuala Lumpur International Airport had an uplift or were repaired.

It finally feels like someone cares. He didn’t just do his job. He worked nights. He worked weekends. He made sure the work got done, even with limited resources and budget. No shortcuts. No noise. Just action. Richard Ker

Netizens loved how people like Azarul could inspire others to perform their jobs to the best of their ability and take great responsibility for their tasks.

They thanked Ker for highlighting hardworking staff like Azarul and said there needs to be more stories like this.

Many people are still hoping the other branches of civil service will improve and make everyone proud.

masyaa Allah. this is a fresh angle to do a thread on person on working level and inspire more people to perform their job in the best way they can & take great responsibility on the their tasks. May Allah always bless his team and him for delivering this amanah in the best way — Adam Urut Lelaki🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@adamurutlelaki) March 24, 2025

Dedikasi mcm ni yg jrg org kita nk dgr psl penjawat awam. Ramai sebenarnya dlm perkhidmatan awam tu btul2 buat kerja dgn sumber yg terhad tp cuba smpaikan sebaik mungkin tgjwb diorg. Ni asyik cite kaunter xde org mcm semua pjwt awam tu kejenya kt kaunter je. — Enche' Farhan (@EncheFarhan) March 24, 2025

Thank you for highlighting this. Everywhere in the civil service, there are issues of being understaffed, lack of resources & yet if work gets done nobody cares. Ppl are quick to blame when the problem becomes their problem. — Elkeff@n (@elkeffan) March 24, 2025

Yes! Waiting for major improvements! — Richard Ker (@richardker) March 24, 2025

Who is Azarul?

Ker shared that Azarul was originally from Sri Manjung, Perak. Azarul’s father used to work in JKR too.

Azarul has experience working in the Ministry of Works and is now in the Sepang district solving problems and restoring trust in public service.

Although many criticise us (JKR), I’m proud to wear the logo with pride because I was brought up by the sweat of my father sowing devotion under the same logo. While it feels tiring and bitter at times, I will not give up as long as I’m able and it’s necessary. Azarul Azlan

He was awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (SMS) in December 2023. Instead of taking all the credit, he dedicated it to his team who worked with him.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.