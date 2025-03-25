Malaysia Plagued By Slapping Disorder? Another Slapper Caught On Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia truly slaps? We sure do, but lately, it seems some folks are taking that a bit too literally!

From domestic disputes to roadside fracas to puasa drama, hands have been flying faster than hot roti canai at a mamak.

Is it stress, drama, or just an unexpected national pastime in the making?

In another episode of Malaysia’s slapperama, another video has gone viral which has also gotten the attention of the police.

A man was seen hitting a motorcyclist

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man on a motorcycle assaulting another motorcyclist by hitting the man on the head for 6 times. Yes, we counted

In this video, it looked like the bikers were stopped at a red light at the time of the incident.

With no audio, there is no way for social media users to know what caused the assault out it would appear that the victim was suddenly slapped repeatedly while the suspect was seen mouthing curse words angrily.

Netizens were furious over the suspect’s actions and praised the victim’s patience by not retaliating as the suspect continued his slaps.

Police report was lodged

Following the incident, police began to investigate the case which was believed to have resulted from a misunderstanding between the men.

The Northern Johor Bahru District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, stated that authorities became aware of the video uploaded on Tiktok and confirmed that a police report had been filed by the victim.

According to him, the 29-year-old victim lodged the report at 4.29 PM yesterday (24 March 2025), alleging the incident took place at 4.40 PM on 23 March 2025 at the intersection of Jalan Tampoi and Jalan Persiaran Tanjung, Johor Bahru.

“The victim, a local motorcyclist, had stopped at the traffic light when an argument broke up between him and another motorcyclist that remained unidentified, who also stopped at the intersection.

“The suspect then struck the victim multiple times before leaving the scene,” he explained.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury.

Police urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Northern Johor Bahru District Police headquarters at 07-5563122.

