No More Hassle, Selangor Hiking Permits Are Now Online

For many outdoor enthusiasts, hiking is more than just a hobby, it is a way to be with nature, push personal limits and escape from daily activities

However, getting a permit has always been a necessary step before entering the trails. Thanks to the new online system, securing that permit is now easier than ever.

Starting from 1 April 2025, all outdoor lovers who are planning a hike in Selangor must apply for a permit online through Selangor Forestry e-Permit System (SEFOREST).

Previously, hikers need to go to the Forestry Department office itself to obtain the approval in person, which was time consuming and inconvenient.

Now they can say goodbye to the inconvenience because the new system enables hikers to apply digitally from any location.

Applying for the permit require simple steps. Here’s how you can get yours;

Access to website

First, visit the Selangor Forestry Department official website.

Log in / Sign up

If you don’t have an account, you can click “Register” and insert your email or phone number, full name, username, password and verify your account through email or SMS. Then you can log in.

If you have an existing account, just enter your username and password to log in.

Main page

Once you have logged in, you will be directed to the home page which contains announcement and list of hiking trails.

Choose date and location

Next, choose the relevant district forestry office and choose your desired hiking location along with the date of your recreational or hiking activity.

Applicants must submit their application at least one month in advance or no later than 48 hours before the activity date.

Check application details

Make sure that every details like date, location and district forestry office are correct. Then click send application to get an approval.

Make payment

The payment can be made using online banking (FPX). You need to enter the payment details and complete the transaction.

Payment must be made within 24 hours after getting approval.

Confirmation and application

At this point, applications that have been approved can be checked in the permit application section.

After that, the permit (Borang 6) can be printed or checked using QR code in the Borang 6.

Log out

After printing the permit, click on the profile icon, choose settings and click log out.

Securing your hiking permit is easier with these simple steps. Just make sure to plan ahead, follow the guidelines and get ready for an amazing adventure.

According to Selangor Forestry Department, entering a Permanent Forest Reserve without a permit is an offence and may result in a fine of up to RM30,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both under Section 47(1) of the National Forestry Act 1984.

Following the enforcement of the new online permit system, netizens took to Tiktok to share their thoughts.

Many are thankful and loving the convenience of this new system, considering the hassle they had to go through to get a permit before.

Some users pointed out that the new system could help authorities to locate missing hikers more efficiently.

