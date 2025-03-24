Malaysian Woman Warns Others About “Fainting Guy” In Taman Melawati Asking For Money

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s nothing wrong with helping others but sometimes we need to be aware that we’ve been taken for a ride or misled.

A Facebook user Sherry Peris is warning others away from a young man who allegedly pretends to be in distress and would then ask for money.

In Sherry’s case, she encountered this man in Taman Melawati when he fainted in front of her house on 9 March. Her neighbour discovered him and contacted an ambulance.

While waiting, they provided him with food and drinks and tried to find out more about him. He claimed he could only speak in Mandarin and told them he came from Rawang. He apparently ran away from home and claimed his father was an abusive drunk.

As the conversation went on, he claimed he was autistic and that his IC wasn’t with him. He added that he hadn’t eaten the whole day and fainted due to gastric.

The man allegedly pretended to faint outside a house in Taman Melawati. Image: Sherry Peris/FB

He insisted on heading to Tampin to find his mother and refused to go to the hospital. He only relented being sent to the hospital after some persuasion and was given some money as a courtesy.

Sherry later found out that he was potentially a scammer after reading other posts online. She realized he would allegedly create a similar fainting scenario but used different fake identities and backgrounds to earn sympathy and get food and money from the public. In another scenario, he was spotted in Sunway speaking good English.

Further digging revealed that he had allegedly done this to countless other victims as early as 2016. Over the years, there were warning posts about him online, and his story was once featured in a Chinese paper.

The posts with pictures and videos of his fainting episodes tracked his notoriety in a way and led some to note that his acting skills have improved.

Some good Samaritans have brought him to the police station before but were only advised not to give the boy any money.

Due to his notoriety, he has been known as 晕倒哥 aka the Fainting Guy or “Pengsan Boy.”

In the comments, others shared their experience dealing with the same person while some were amazed that the man kept up his hustle.

The bright side of this case is that it revealed there are still many kind-hearted people in Malaysia. They make the world go round.

