“Policy Wonk And Advocate” On Twitter Hits Out At Adam Adli Over Event Security, Turns Out…

There are times when security personnel get a little overzealous in their duties, sometimes even going beyond the control of the person they are protecting.

This is the case with an incident involving guards who were tasked with ushering the deputy youth and sports minister Adam Adli recently.

Going by the Twitter handle @tnqistina, a self-described “policy wonk and advocate” ranted about how she was told to leave an elevator by Adam’s “rude bodyguards” while they were at Riuh Raya 2025, an event held in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) building in Kuala Lumpur.

Plot twist: they were not Adam’s bodyguards

In response to Qistina’s Tweet, whose account is now missing for unknown reasons, Adam shared a lengthy explanation of the incident in his own words.

He first apologised to her about what happened and admitted that it was something that should not have happened, adding that it was also a bad experience for himself.

Adam then went on to explain that he did not have his usual escort with him that night, as his one official police escort and a driver from the ministry had been put on leave effective Sunday.

After attending a meeting in Putrajaya, he proceeded to attend the Riuh Raya event with his wife after Terawih prayers, on invitation by the event’s organisers.

He reiterated that he has never brought bodyguards to this event which he attends annually.

It was the event organiser who provided security service for him

Adam said in his response that upon arriving at TRX, he was informed that the event organiser had provided a security detail for him and his wife, which he declined.

However, he was told that the security personnel would only escort them from the parking lot to the event space.

“I thought that they were auxiliary police from TRX but they were actually private bodyguards (not police). Although I asked them to not escort us, they still followed at a distance.

“I admit that I saw them acting aggressive in an effort to “open a path” for us. I told them to not block or push other attendees,” Adam said.

He then implored the organiser that he and his wife are not to be accompanied by security until the end of the event.

“I’m not sure how many people I must have apologised to during our visit last night. I think Ms. Qistina was not the only person who experienced this.

“Once again, I apologise to those who were affected and I assure that the incident does not mirror my attitude, ethics, and habits whether at work or with family,” he said.

