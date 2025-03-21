Cha-Ching! MADANI Gov’s Rahmah Cash Aid Phase 2 Starts 24 March

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As we all know, the month of Syawal is approaching, marking the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri for Muslims.

People have already begun preparations by purchasing festive clothes, cookies and snacks, new curtains, decorative lamps, and more.

However, some may already be running low on cash – understandable, as the end of the month is near. With the festive season fast approaching, household budgets may be stretched thin.

STR Phase 2 to Be Distributed Starting 24 March

But not to worry, the Ministry of Finance announced today (21 March) that the government will begin distributing Phase 2 of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) in stages starting next Monday (24 March) to nearly nine million recipients.

STR allocation this year has increased from RM1.5 billion to RM1.7 billion.

The financial aid of up to RM650 will benefit 60% of adult residents, distributed across four categories. Here’s the breakdown of eligible groups and their respective aid amounts:

Households earning below RM2,500: RM150 – RM650

Households earning RM2,501 to RM5,000: RM100 – RM300

Senior citizens without partners: RM150

Single individuals: RM150

STR Contributions to Support Festive Preparations

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said the government is concerned about the cost of living, especially with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“The MADANI government remains attentive to the needs of the people in facing the burdens of living costs, especially ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The increase in STR and SARA (Sumbangan Asas Rahmah – Basic Rahmah Contribution) allocations in 2025 by RM3 billion or 30% to RM13 billion is part of our effort to enhance the quality of life for the people in a fair and inclusive way,” he said. Photo for illustration purposes only. Image: Malay Mail

He further explained that STR payments will be credited directly into the bank accounts of recipients. For those without bank accounts – including in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan – payments will be made in cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

STR 2025 Registration Open All Year

The MoF also stated that the government’s new approach is to keep STR 2025 registration open year-round, allowing more Malaysians to benefit from the assistance.

If an applicant’s name is not in the STR database, they must apply so their eligibility can be verified and categorised appropriately.

Eligibility status can be checked through the official STR portal HERE.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.