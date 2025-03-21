A Slap On The Wrist? Johor Man’s RM6k Fine For Filming Stepdaughter In Shower Sparks Outcry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While organizing her stepfather’s email storage, a 15-year-old girl made a disturbing discovery—he had secretly recorded her multiple times, including while she was in the shower.

On 14 March, she reported him to the police, stating that he had kept degrading images and videos of her.

Further investigations revealed that he had been sneakily filming her, all while keeping her biological mother completely in the dark.

According to the police, they found 18 videos and degrading images in his seized mobile phone. The offences occurred between 17 September and 21 December last year.

The suspect, a 56-year-old cleaner, was finally charged under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 at the Muar Sessions Court on 19 March and fined RM6,000.

The low fine “fails victims”

The small fine drew criticism from many who thought the punishment was too lenient, including Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri, and Sabah MCA Wanita chief Datuk Dr Pamela Yong.

Nancy has called for harsher punishment against the man and hoped the relevant parties would appeal against the sentence.

She believes a harsher punishment will deliver justice for the victim and deter others from committing similar crimes.

In my view, a harsher punishment should be imposed on his heinous actions, especially since as a stepfather, he should be protecting his family and not behaving in such a manner. Nancy Shukri, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister

Pamela Yong and Nancy Shukri call for harsher punishment to deliver justice for the victim. Image: Pamela Yong/FB & Nancy Shukri/FB

Meanwhile, Yong said the small fine “utterly fails to reflect the severity of his crime” and offers no real deterrent or meaningful protection for the victim.

She said a slap on the wrist only emboldens perpetrators and fails victims. She urged the deputy public prosecutor’s office to appeal against the court’s decision.

How does this judgment restrain him from repeating his actions, especially when he still has access to the child? Worse, what stops him from exploiting her further to recover the money he lost in fines as retribution against the child who reported him to the authorities? Datuk Dr Pamela Yong, Sabah MCA Wanita chief

She added that the sentence should also educate society about the seriousness of such offences and the consequences of violating the trust and safety of vulnerable individuals, especially minors.

Yong called for comprehensive measures to protect the victim and ensure her safety. This includes restricting the offender’s access to her and providing her with the necessary support and counselling to recover from the trauma.

READ MORE: Here’s A Tool To Help Victims Remove Leaked Nudes And Revenge Porn Content Online

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.