What’s Next For Syed Saddiq? Court To Rule On Criminal Breach Of Trust Appeal Today

Court of Appeal is anticipated to announce its decision regarding Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s appeal against his three-year prison sentence today, which was handed down two years ago after a conviction for criminal breach of trust (CBT).

The appeal hearing for the Muar member of Parliament has entered its last day, and a three-judge panel from the Appellate Court headed by Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim can issue a ruling as soon as both sides finish their submissions.

However, the court can reserve its judgment and decide on a later date for delivering its verdict, as reported by New Straits Times.

The other judges included Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

The appeal that commenced yesterday began with Syed’s lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, putting forth the defence’s case for why the court should reverse the decision made by the lower court.

Hisyam contended that the lower court made a mistake by not considering that the 32-year-old politician’s defence was not just a denial, but also a challenge paired with an explanation.

Today’s session opened with lead prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin rebutting the defence’s claims and persuading the court to maintain the High Court’s ruling.

What was his appeal?

In the Muar MP’s appeal against his corruption conviction and sentence, his lawyers contend that all four charges are questionable and should be dismissed.

They assert that the charges stemmed from erroneous legal reasoning, misinterpretations of facts, and inconsistencies within the prosecution’s case.

Additionally, they contended that the trial judge neglected to take into account crucial witness testimonies and documentary evidence that provided direct support for Syed Saddiq’s defence. The lawyers have asked for the conviction to be overturned and for Syed Saddiq to be acquitted of all charges after his two-day appeal at the Court of Appeal is heard.

Convicted on multiple charges including money laundering

Syed Saddiq was sentenced by the High Court in November 2023 to seven years in prison and two strokes of the rotan after being convicted on multiple charges, such as abetting CBT, misappropriating property, and money laundering.

He received a three-year prison sentence and one caning for his role in aiding CBT involving RM1 million from Bersatu Youth (Armada)’s funds.

Syed Saddiq received a sentence of two years in prison and one stroke of the cane for misappropriating RM120,000 from an account at Maybank Islamic Bhd that belonged to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise.

For two charges of money laundering, he received a sentence from the High Court of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM10 million, alongside a default sentence of four years.

The court, however, ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.

If the Court of Appeal rules in Syed Saddiq’s favor, he’ll be acquitted, but the prosecution can still escalate the case to the Federal Court. If the appeal is rejected, Syed Saddiq will have one last chance to take his case to the Federal Court.

Bella Astillah spotted in court to show support

Local singer and actress Bella Astillah was seen in court yesterday (19 March) showing support for Syed Saddiq in his appeal against his conviction, as reported by Malay Mail.

Image: Malay Mail | Yusof Mat Isa

The pair have been seen together frequently on social media recently since they collaborated to promote Raya clothing by local fashion brand Primavalet.

Their endeavours have taken them as far as the peak of Mount Kinabalu, while their social media followers “ship” them as a potential couple. However, neither has confirmed their relationship status.

Syed Saddiq admitted back in February that he was “forced” to become a model for the fashion brand to get donations for voters in his parliamentary constituency, as his efforts to obtain allocations from the government were unsuccessful.

