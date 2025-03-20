Malaysians In South Sudan Are Safe, High Commission Closely Monitoring Situation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With South Sudan back on the brink of civil war, Malaysians are advised to defer travelling there for the time being.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya, is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in South Sudan.

Records show that 55 Malaysian civilians are currently in South Sudan and 18 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers serving with the United Nations Police (UNPOL) mission in the country are reported safe.

The High Commission is also in communication with UNPOL to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the officers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry advised all Malaysians living in South Sudan to remain vigilant and give utmost attention to their safety and security. They’re also advised to consider relocating to safer places or voluntarily returning to Malaysia if they feel their safety is at risk.

Additionally, Malaysians in South Sudan are advised to register their presence with the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya to receive timely updates and assistance. They’re also to listen to instructions from local authorities.

Those who require consular assistance are to contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya with the details below:

HIGH COMMISSION OF MALAYSIA IN NAIROBI

Address: 611, Runda Grove, Runda, P.O. Box 42286-00100, Nairobi

Phone number:

+254 111 052710 (office)

+254 741 603952 / +254 704 770367 (mobile)

E-mail: mwnairobi@kln.gov.my

