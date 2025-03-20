Jakel Denies Claims of Temple Demolition for Mosque Construction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Textile company Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (Jakel) has emphasized that its plan to build a mosque on Jalan Masjid India will not involve the demolition of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple located in the area.

According to the company’s Head of Legal and Corporate Communications, Aiman Darzuki, discussions with the temple authorities have been ongoing since 2009 to ensure a resolution that respects all parties involved, Sinar Harian reported.

“These discussions have continued for over 10 years. We’ve never taken the matter to court because we believe in a harmonious, win-win approach,” he said during a press conference on Thursday (20 March).

“There’s no question of demolishing the temple. We’re waiting for the relocation process and the temple’s agreement,” he added.

Respecting the Temple’s Presence and Religious Harmony

Aiman explained that the land intended for mosque development has been fully owned by Jakel since 2012, following a purchase agreement with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). The mosque project is on land that was endowed (wakaf) by Jakel’s late founder, Mohamed Jakel Ahmad, for the benefit of the local Muslim community.

Development and building plan approvals were obtained in 2020 and 2021 respectively, for the construction of a three-storey mosque with a sub-basement.

“However, construction has been delayed out of respect for the temple, which is still operating at the site. The planned mosque site is far from the temple, and no construction will begin until the relocation process is completed,” he stressed.

Jakel has also invited representatives of the temple to attend the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony.

Ongoing Relocation Discussions with DBKL Support

Jakel Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Datuk Syed Nashrul Fahmi Syed Mahmud, said that talks with the temple are still in progress. DBKL has proposed several alternative relocation sites, though none have been finalized.

“There is no question of demolishing the temple. In fact, both DBKL and Jakel are committed to finding the most suitable new location for the temple,” he said.

He noted that the temple authorities have yet to agree on any of the suggested sites, which reflects the company’s and government’s willingness to listen and accommodate the temple’s needs.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Symbolizes Commitment, Not Construction

Addressing the groundbreaking event scheduled for March 27, Aiman emphasized that it is symbolic and does not indicate the start of actual construction.

“It is a gesture of our continued commitment to build the mosque in accordance with the founder’s waqf intentions,” he said.

Both Aiman and Syed Nashrul expressed disappointment with claims suggesting the temple would be torn down without consultation.

“These narratives are completely false. Since day one, we’ve taken a respectful, peaceful approach toward finding the best solution for all,” they concluded.

