Declassified Docs Reveal Many CIA Operatives In Malaysia In 1970s

The Trump administration recently declassified unredacted government files relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on 18 March.

Part of the declassified documents revealed that there was an “abnormally large” number of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employees assigned to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970s.

In the memorandum titled “Expansion of Foreign Liaison” from E.S. Miller, the presumably former FBI assistant director in charge of intelligence in the 1970s, to Mr Rosen discussed the presence of CIA agents in “overt and covert basis” in the country.

Miller mentioned that the ambassador feared the addition of another investigative agency might be objectionable to the Malaysian government, which sought to maintain a neutral position.”

There was also a recommendation to set up a US base in Singapore instead of Kuala Lumpur due to Singapore being a “normal international aviation stop.”

Another memorandum dated 23 June 1975, from the United States Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations, referenced a request for documents and information from the FBI and the Department of Justice about their “legal attaches” in Malaysia. The CIA employees were assigned to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, another document showed that the CIA had two airports in Malaysia, one in Kuala Lumpur and another in Kuching, Sarawak.

At the time of writing, the Malaysian authorities have not made any statements about this revelation.

