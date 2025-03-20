131-Year-Old Hindu Temple In KL To Be Relocated, Making Way For ‘Masjid Madani’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 131 year old Hindu temple in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is set to be relocated after the government and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) approved the construction of a mosque on its land along Jalan Masjid India.

According to a Malay Mail report, DBKL said it has identified a site for relocating the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple, although the exact location was not disclosed.

DBKL also clarified that the mosque’s proposal was made by the landowner and not the government.

The agency also assured the public, through a statement reported by Free Malaysia Today, that it will take every step which aligns with the principle of religious freedom that is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution while confirming that the temple would not be demolished until the relocation process is completed.

News outlet MalaysiaNow confirmed the plan for the mosque, which they claim is to be called ‘Masjid Madani’, through an anonymous source from the company building it.

URIMAI expresses deep concern over the removal of the temple

The United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (URIMAI) chairman Professor Ramasamy Palanisamy pointed out in a statement that the temple stands as a “significant and religious landmark pre-dating Malaysia’s independence”, and urged DBKL to intervene by ensuring the temple is not displaced, Focus Malaysia reported.

“The removal of a long-established Hindu temple for any other purpose is unacceptable, particularly in a nation that prides itself on being multi-racial and multi-religious,” insisted the former Penang deputy chief minister.

He also questioned the government’s principles of inclusivity and religious harmony for not allowing the temple to remain in its original location.

DBKL announces demolition pause

In an update reported by Malay Mail, DBKL made the decision not to demolish the temple’s structure pending relocation talks.

N Surendran, the lawyer representing the temple said the proposal to demolish and relocate the 131-year-old temple to make way for a mosque would disregard the historical development of house of worships and its deep roots to the Masjid India community.

Image: Choo Choy May via Malay Mail

“The temple has clearly stated they would prefer to stay where they are and co-exist with other proposed construction in the area.

“We are glad that today at the eleventh hour, they has given a public commitment not to demolish the temple until this matter is satisfactorily resolved,” he said in a press conference.

As demolition has been halted, lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan stated that the temple committee has developed a counterproposal to address the predicament it was facing.

She expressed her thanks to DBKL for acknowledging the freedom of religion, as stated in the Federal Constitution, by permitting the temple to remain while negotiations are ongoing.

She stated, though, that taking legal action would be a last resort and that the best outcome would be for the temple to stay where it is.

Zaid Malek, the director of Lawyers for Liberty, suggested utilizing an open-air parking lot next to the temple – owned by the same developer – as an alternative site for development.

“If we were to demolish the temple, we would be disregarding the area’s identity, of which the temple has been part of. The easiest solution doesn’t require the temple’s demolition, as the proposed construction of a mosque can be done in the parking lot beside it.

“It is not good for a mosque to start out on a previously demolished house of worship,” he said.

A pre-merdeka temple

The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple was built in 1894, long before Malaysia achieved independence from the British.

Its main deity, Dewi Sri Pathra Kaliamma Amma, stands over six feet tall.

Located on Jalan Bunus 6, along the busy Jalan Masjid India, the temple is nestled among tall commercial buildings with Jakel Mall being just across the street.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.