[Watch] Mimi Fly Apologises For "Serumpun" Raya Music Video, Grateful For Feedback

For some viewers, Mimi Fly’s Serumpun music video was inappropriate for Hari Raya, and the video was removed due to criticism.

by
March 19, 2025

Local singer Mimi Fly (real name Shamimi Amalina Norhisham) recently released a new music video for her song “Serumpun” on YouTube.

However, the music video had to be removed after it was criticized as unsuitable for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The song can still be streamed as normal.

The music video featured the singer in an off-the-shoulder attire which is known as “berkemban” while the dancers moved in jerky movements. With the dark lighting and colour scheme, one can’t be faulted for thinking it was a clip from a horror movie, especially at a glance.

Due to some of these factors, some were uneasy watching the music video while others believed it went against Islam.

Fortunately, all is not lost because Mimi Fly had the music video edited with the problematic scenes removed. The new music video can be viewed below.

Mimi Fly apologises

Mimi Fly apologised in a video and shared she didn’t intend to create controversy through the song but was so involved in her work that she forgot certain aspects. She’s open to feedback from the public regarding her music video.

Her aim was to showcase old, traditional fashions from Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand in the music video. She worked with renowned stylist Abu Shaef Hamza to create the dazzling looks.

Mimi Fly said hopefully she would get it right in the next Hari Raya song. She’s grateful that people cared enough about her work to provide feedback.

The music video also drew conversations about whether Hari Raya songs are religious. Meanwhile, others pointed out that our ancestors wore more daring clothing before.

Some agree that the lyrics were unproblematic, but the fashion in the music video may not have been appropriate for Hari Raya.

Despite being critical of the music video, they praised Mimi Fly for her apology and reflection.

