[Watch] Mimi Fly Apologises For “Serumpun” Raya Music Video, Grateful For Feedback

Local singer Mimi Fly (real name Shamimi Amalina Norhisham) recently released a new music video for her song “Serumpun” on YouTube.

However, the music video had to be removed after it was criticized as unsuitable for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The song can still be streamed as normal.

The music video featured the singer in an off-the-shoulder attire which is known as “berkemban” while the dancers moved in jerky movements. With the dark lighting and colour scheme, one can’t be faulted for thinking it was a clip from a horror movie, especially at a glance.

Due to some of these factors, some were uneasy watching the music video while others believed it went against Islam.

Fortunately, all is not lost because Mimi Fly had the music video edited with the problematic scenes removed. The new music video can be viewed below.

Mimi Fly apologises

Mimi Fly apologised in a video and shared she didn’t intend to create controversy through the song but was so involved in her work that she forgot certain aspects. She’s open to feedback from the public regarding her music video.

Her aim was to showcase old, traditional fashions from Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand in the music video. She worked with renowned stylist Abu Shaef Hamza to create the dazzling looks.

Mimi Fly said hopefully she would get it right in the next Hari Raya song. She’s grateful that people cared enough about her work to provide feedback.

The music video also drew conversations about whether Hari Raya songs are religious. Meanwhile, others pointed out that our ancestors wore more daring clothing before.

Some agree that the lyrics were unproblematic, but the fashion in the music video may not have been appropriate for Hari Raya.

Despite being critical of the music video, they praised Mimi Fly for her apology and reflection.

Guys, lagu raya are not religious songs ok? I would think this was obvious. — 🍉 (@A_Smol_T) March 17, 2025

Memang la lagu tu bukan religious song. Tp perayaan tu perayaan agama. Apa yg susah sgt nk faham ek? — Intan 💎👑 (@calmdiamond) March 18, 2025

then maybe should study asal usul hari raya too and how its perayaan AGAMA bukan BANGSA. the least you should do as an artist is respect the religion. — 🍗 (@yrstorie) March 18, 2025

Patutnya pakaian lebih sopan bila menyambut hari raya..hari kemenangan. — semutmerah🇲🇾 (@semutme007) March 17, 2025

disagree. Tak perlu jadi religious sangat pun lagu tu, tapi dari segi pakaian dan MV, kenalah sopan kalau tak mampu nak tutup aurat. Sebabnya, hari raya tu sendiri ialah hari kemenangan bagi umat islam setelah berpuasa. 🤍 Kena faham konsep ni. — Doctor Princess Fresh Frozen Plasma (@elvrosethrone) March 18, 2025

there are always idiot that forgets yg



1. Raya is also an ibadah, aidilfitri

2. Do i rlly need to mention abt the pakaian



so berbalik pada no1 tu,Do u think its okay if sumone yg berpakaian ehem2 buat lagu psl solat or zakat like that?

Cuz raya is also same like solat, puasa.. — luq (@Qassanovaa) March 18, 2025

Mimifly’s Serumpun music video sparked backlash over her kemban, with critics claiming it’s inappropriate for Hari Raya. Ironically, their ancestors dressed more daringly before colonial.



The outrage also ignores Hari Raya’s diversity, Muslims in Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia… pic.twitter.com/vjnWqJzYPD — Shaitan (@shaitannirajeem) March 18, 2025

Jujurnya, lagu dan muzik nya tu mmg best. Cuma kurang best dr segi pakaian yg mimi pakai dlm MV tu. Sbb lagu ni kan berkaitan dgn hari kemenangan umat Islam setelah 1 bln ibadah (puasa). So, kurang manis disitu apabila maybe mimi alpa dlm bab pemakaian yg bersesuaian. — Kim Samuel Hertogh (@MrSamuel98) March 18, 2025

Love the respond. Yg masih nak kutuk dia lepas dah tgk video ni is the lowest mentalitly people ever. — Z 🥨 (@jajo39) March 18, 2025

