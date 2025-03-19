Technical Error Fixed, Retiree Claims Trial To Fresh Charge Of Slapping Man At JB Family Mart

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the Johor Bahru Magistrates’ court, a retired civil servant claimed trial to a new charge of assaulting a non-Muslim man for eating in public during Ramadan.

The charge was read out before magistrate A Shaarmini today, and 65-year-old Abdul Razak Ismail entered a not guilty plea, according to Harian Metro.

Razak was accused of intentionally hurting Elijah Ling, 21, at a Johor Bahru retail center on 16 March around 6.15pm.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which stipulates that a conviction carries a maximum penalty of RM2,000, two years in prison, or both.

Salleh Togimin represented the defendant, while Nor Afiqah Musa and Nur Fatihah Nizam appeared for the prosecution.

The prosecution proposed a bail of RM8,000, but Salleh asked for less, citing Razak’s retired status and the fact that he has three children, one of whom is still enrolled at college.

Bail was eventually set at RM2,000 with a single surety and the case is set for mention on 29 April, almost a month after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Earlier today, Razak had entered a guilty plea to a charge of intentionally hurting someone before contesting the case’s facts. This persuaded Shaarmini to reject the guilty plea and order that the matter proceed to trial.

He was previously accused of the crime at the Johor Bahru retail mall on 16 March around 3.45pm.

The prosecution, however, requested a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) before a trial date could be fixed, claiming they were directed to submit the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Later, the AGC stated that a technical problem with the original charge had been fixed and the accused would be charged again.

