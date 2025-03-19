Mutawif Gets Fired From Travel Agency After Breaking Student’s Nose

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A freelancer who was involved in the well publicized attack on a teenager in Saujana Impian, Kajang, has been fired by the travel agency he worked with.

Altis Holidays Sdn Bhd stated in a statement on Monday, 17 March, that the individual in the social media videos had only been employed by the company as a freelance mutawif (religious travel advisor).

The agency clarified that he was not an advisor, contrary to what his Facebook profile said.

“Our company has lodged a police report to protect the business and in response to the individual’s actions of uploading Facebook profile details that have caused public confusion.

“We are also making this official announcement to clarify that the company has no connection, responsibility, or liability for the individual’s personal actions. The individual’s behaviour does not represent the company,” it said.

Teenager assaulted in road rage incident

A 17-year-old male student was repeatedly hit by a man after a road-related misunderstanding, according to media reports last Friday (14 March).

The adolescent was treated at Hospital Kajang after suffering a fractured nose as a result of the assault, according to Berita Harian.

The images and videos of the incident as well as the teen’s injuries were widely shared on social media.

The 39-year-old man was detained that same evening and placed under one-day remand after investigations showed that the teen did not possess a driver’s license and was given a traffic summons.

The matter is being investigated for careless driving and causing serious harm voluntarily under Sections 279 and 325 of the Penal Code.

