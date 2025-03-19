Father And Son Killed In Blaze After Trailer Crashed On PLUS Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heavy vehicle driver and his son met their tragic end when the sand-laden trailer they were travelling in crashed into the rear of another trailer and burst into flames on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) yesterday (18 March).

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the operations centre received an emergency call about the incident at 7.46am, as reported by Malay Mail.

A team of officers and personnel from the Bidor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were dispatched to the scene and arrived at 7.57am.

“The operations commander reported that the accident involved a sand-laden trailer, which crashed into the rear of a cotton-loaded trailer. The male driver of the sand-laden trailer, believed to be in his 40s, was found trapped inside the burnt-out vehicle.

“Meanwhile, another victim, the driver’s son, in his 20s, was also found burned to death, and the body was removed by the rescue team,” Sabarodzi said in a statement.

Fatal lorry accident in Seremban on the same day

A separate incident took the lives of a lorry driver and his attendant in the early hours of 18 March when the vehicle swerved and overturned after it skidded on the PLUS highway.

According to a report by New Straits Times, Rembau deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Azmi Ali said the 32 and 39-year-old victims died at the scene due to severe head injuries in the incident which occured around 2.15am.

“Initial investigations found that the Mitsubishi Fuso lorry was from Melaka and heading towards Senawang. Upon arriving at the scene, the driver was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the lorry to skid and swerve to the left side of the emergency lane and overturned.

“The weather at the time was fine, but the condition at the location was dark as there were no street lights,” he told Bernama.

Many blame heavy vehicle safety issues and failure to follow speed limits

Safety issues concerning heavy vehicles in Malaysia have been the subject of debate and criticism for a long time now.

Social media users expressed their concern over heavy vehicles that not only speed on public roads but also the number of deaths caused by these accidents every year.

Just last year, a series of cases involving lorries getting into crashes, collisions, overturning, and even bypassing safety inspections saw the public question the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) effectiveness in enforcing safety regulations and maintaining oversight of commercial vehicle operations.

READ MORE: Syndicates Sell ‘Lorry Protection Stickers’ Starting At RM1,000

READ MORE: Man Intercepts Lorry With Wobbly Tyre – Malaysians Wonder What Is JPJ Doing

READ MORE: [Watch] Another Container Lorry Overturns, Cries For Help Heard From Vehicle

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.