Family Mart “Slapper” Slapped With Assault Charge But Prosecution Applies For DNAA Pending New Charge

A young Chinese man was recently harrassed and allegedly slapped by an older man while he was enjoying a meal at a Family Mart outlet in Angsana Mall, Johor Bahru.

Through a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), user @bingbinge656, or Elijah, shows the moment the confrontation was happening. The footage was recorded by a bystander who was also a Family Mart patron.

Shortly after the incident, police began investigations against the accused after the video went viral on social media.

What goes around comes around

The Northern Johor district police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh said in a statement issued yesterday (18 March) that the older man will be charged in court under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intent to cause injury.

If found guilty, the accused will face a prison term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Balveer also reminded the public to behave rationally and leave such cases to the authorities to take action, while urging everyone to avoid violence and follow the law.

Court temporarily releases the accused from charges

The elderly man was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) by the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today (19 March).

Magistrate A Shaarmini approved the DNAA following a request from deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatihah Nizam, who explained that the case had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

According to Kosmo, the discharge was granted while awaiting a potential new charge against the accused, 65-year-old Abdul Razak Ismail.

Razak had initially been charged with voluntarily causing hurt. He first pleaded guilty but later contested the facts of the case as presented in court.

As a result, Shaarmini rejected the guilty plea and instructed Razak to enter his defence.

However, before a trial could be scheduled, the prosecution applied for the DNAA.

Meal, interrupted: A Chinese youth’s unfortunate encounter

The incident occured while Elijah was having a meal in the Family Mart outlet during fasting hours, until a man approached him and asked if he is Chinese.

Elijah responded to the man’s question, confirming that he is indeed Chinese and non-Muslim but the man was not convinced and demanded to see his MyKad. The Chinese youth refused, as it is his right to do so, before he was reportedly slapped by the older man.

Fortunately, the elderly man’s son intervened to defuse the situation and apologised on his father’s behalf.

The incident sparked debate about religious policing by civilians and highlights ongoing tensions during the fasting month.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also chimed in, condemning the issue through a Tweet.

“The incident which just happened was a provocation that does not reflect the spirit of unity and harmony of our diverse nation. I critically condemn any form of violence, discrimination, and prejudice that ruins harmony among races.

“I hope Malaysians will be civilised when interacting with each other, and practice values of understanding, respect, and tolerance,” he said, adding that we cannot allow harmony in Malaysia to crumble due to incidents like these.

