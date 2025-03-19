“Cricket Players” From Bangladesh Caught At KLIA With Fake Letter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fifteen Bangladeshi men pretending to be a cricket team were intercepted by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) after attempting to enter the country under false pretenses.

They were apprehended yesterday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

According to an MCBA statement, the men, dressed in cricket gear, tried to mislead immigration officers with a letter allegedly from the Penang Cricket Association.

The letter stated they were scheduled to take part in a tournament from 21 March to 23 March.

“However, investigations revealed that the letter was forged, and no such tournament was set to take place.

“Further raising suspicion, the group contacted a sponsor to act as their guarantor, but the sponsor admitted to not knowing the supposed event and was merely representing a company,” the agency said.

Upon closer inspection, officials found no solid proof that the individuals were actual cricket players. Authorities believe the group may be part of a syndicate attempting to exploit sports visas to gain entry for other reasons.

The MCBA confirmed the group will receive not-to-land (NTL) orders, with additional steps to be taken in line with immigration laws.

The agency also emphasized that it will strictly enforce measures against individuals or networks misusing sports visas for illicit purposes, including unauthorized work or human trafficking.

MCBA stressed that such enforcement is essential to protect the nation’s immigration system and maintain its security.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.