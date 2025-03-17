Wheel Heroes: Altruists Carry Wheelchair User Up KTM Station Stairs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A touching moment of kindness has gone viral after two men were spotted assisting a wheelchair user by carrying him up a staircase at a KTM station when the lift was found to be out of service.

A 26-second TikTok video captured the scene where a man using a wheelchair tapped his card at the Bukit Mertajam KTM station’s entrance, intending to take the elevator.

However, when he discovered the lift was undergoing maintenance, he was left stuck at the bottom of the stairs.

There are always good people around

That’s when two men immediately stepped in to help, working together — one positioned at the front, the other at the back – to carefully carry him and his wheelchair up the steps.

Even though they were fasting, they pushed through the physical strain with the goal of getting him safely to the top.

“An unexpected situation – Bukit Mertajam KTM lift under maintenance. Grateful that Allah sent kind-hearted people willing to help even while fasting. Thank you, good people.

“Never be afraid to go anywhere. There are always good people around. Thank you for helping,” read the video caption.

The moment, which took place at Bukit Mertajam KTM station, has since received more than 25,000 likes and nearly half a million views on TikTok.

The clip spread quickly on social media, drawing praise from users for the two men’s compassion and willingness to help.

Many admired their generosity, especially considering they were observing Ramadan and fasting at the time.

“I pray that those who helped this man never feel tired or hungry while fasting. May they always have green traffic lights on the road and money in their pockets,” commented @NoraziwaniAbdulAziz.

“Thank you to the brothers who helped. May you always have green traffic lights, never run out of money, and never miss your train,” said @Hanissss.

“May these three men live in peace, have an abundance of wealth, and never fall victim to heartless scammers. If they are married, may their wives become their companions in paradise,” wrote @CikGebu.

A good station gone bad

TRP spoke to a Malaysian who used to be a frequent KTM ‘flyer’ from when the Bukit Mertajam station was located in the heart of town.

While the old station had minimal parking space and the road leading to it would often be congested due to its location, the station was simple and convenient.

The Bukit Mertajam station was relocated to Jalan Muthu Palaniappan from Jalan Teh Cheok Sah, near the town’s wet market.

The former frequent KTM user who wishes to remain anonymous, said the old station was more convenient as the distance from the main entrance to the platform was short.

The Bukit Mertajam KTM stations before and after. Image: Facebook | Penang Kini

“Understandably, the station had to move to accommodate more passengers, parking as well as for security purposes.

“Train rides can no longer be the way they used to be, where you can jump on the train as it is pulling out of the station,” she said.

“However, the new station is poorly designed. It has so many staircases, long distances to cover and not enough elevators,” she said.

She added that while there are more parking spaces now, passengers, especially senior citizens have to walk far to get to the platform.

“And what happens when the lift goes bust? Did they not think about a contingency plan when designing the station? Or is the contingency plan ‘hoping for good samaritans to step in’?” she remarked.

