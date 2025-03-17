[Watch] Armed Man In Ipoh Polytechnic Part Of 69 Komando Crisis Management Training

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just today, a viral video showed a man holding a firearm while walking along the corridor of Ungku Omar Polytechnic in Ipoh.

Since guns aren’t a typical sight in Malaysia, it’s unsurprising that the video caused some to worry or simply curious as to what had happened.

Kat Politeknik Ungku Omar guys😱 pic.twitter.com/RKNhSNn0dZ — ajibtoo ™ (@cheajibsayang) March 17, 2025

Well, if you hoped for juicy news, it’s a dud. According to the police, they confirmed that the man with the firearm was part of a crisis management and training session by 69 Komando known as Ex Kurung on 17 March.

During the training, the group had a lecturer and some students acting as hostages in a scenario for training purposes. The training aimed to test the readiness of all agencies including the police, the polytechnic, and Hospital Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) in managing and handling a terrorist crisis as outlined in National Security Council Directive No. 18.

Part of the training session involved a large number of police personnel, vehicles from the health and safety team, and police helicopters in the vicinity.

The police added that such training will be conducted from time to time to test the action plan’s effectiveness to ensure the public’s safety.

The police advised the public not to panic and stop spreading inaccurate speculations related to the training.

