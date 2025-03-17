Slap Victim Wants To Move On, Police Says Investigation Ongoing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Chinese youth, who was allegedly slapped by an elderly Malay man in Johor Bahru, has asked to be left alone.

Posting on his Twitter account, user Elijah (@bingbinge656) said to let the police investigate the matter and allow him to move on from the incident. He reiterated that the matter had been reported to the police and to let the authorities carry out the investigation.

I think now, just let the police investigate and let me move on to my own things.



This case is already been reported to the police and investigated. It will be best to leave me alone and let me continue having my own life.



I hope all of you respect my advice. — bingbingE656/Elijah 🇲🇾🍉 (@bingbinge656) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the police confirmed receiving a report on the alleged slapping incident, said to have happened on 16 March around 3.45pm in a shopping mall in Johor.

The victim was allegedly slapped twice on the right cheek by a man unknown to him. The man allegedly got angry at the victim for eating during the fasting month and found the act disrespectful. When the victim refused to hand over his identification card (IC) to be checked, the man allegedly proceeded to slap him.

The 21-year-old victim lodged a police report on the same day around 9.08pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. Upon conviction, it carries a potential punishment of imprisonment for up to a year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to contact the police or head to the nearby police station.

The police remind everyone to follow the law and act rationally instead of taking a violent route.

