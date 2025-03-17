Biker Finds Car Wreck At Bukit Hantu, Allegedly Crashed From Racing Illegally

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A luxury sports car was found by a passing biker flipped over on its back, allegedly after crashing from speeding or racing illegally, in the middle of a road that passes Bukit Hantu from Hulu Langat en route to the Semenyih Dam.

From the video on Instagram uploaded yesterday (16 March) by Mohd Khayal (@GYMKHAYAL), it can be seen that the red Porsche’s airbags had deployed from the crash, but neither the driver nor any passengers could be found in the vehicle.

“Look, they got into an accident after a togē, and they just left the car here. Where are the others who togē with them? They should have all stayed back and helped with traffic around here,” Khayal said.

Through the comments, it’s understood that Khayal and a few other road users helped manage traffic at the crash site while waiting for authorities to show up.

Users in the comments section gave their theories on what might have happened to the car’s missing owner, among them being that they might have already been taken to a hospital by someone else.

Another user theory is that they headed straight to the police station to make a report before the authorities find out they were racing, to make claiming insurance for the car easier.

A beautiful but dangerous road

Togē or Touge is a Japanese term that refers to a mountain pass or a style of racing that takes place on winding, mountainous roads (Initial D fans, anyone?)

The road where the car was found passes through a hilly area with winding corners and is a popular scenic route for cyclists, motorcyclists, and car enthusiasts who usually continue to Kuala Klawang as their final destination.

A section of the road. Image: Diari SBK Erwin Afandi via Mekanika

Many travellers would also make a stop at the Semenyih Dam, which offers a beautiful panorama of nature thanks to the lush greenery that surrounds the area. Wildlife such as monkeys and stray dogs are often seen along this road as well.

A view from the Semenyih Dam viewpoint. Image: Shahril | TRP

For inexperienced or reckless drivers and riders, the road can be dangerous due to various factors such as wild animals, bends that go down steep slopes, and blind corners, so take extra care when taking this route.

TRP does not condone any sort of racing on public roads, and advise that motorsports should always take place in safe and controlled environments such as a race track.

