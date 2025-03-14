Where Is Jho Low? You Can Send Tip-Offs To Project $JHOLOW & Earn Memecoin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you think you can do a better job at finding Jho Low than the authorities and investigative journalists? You can finally prove yourself right if you join a new cryptocurrency project called $JHOLOW.

The $JHOLOW project is an initiative created by crypto enthusiasts and investigative journalists to incentivise users to share credible leads on Low’s location in exchange for blockchain-based rewards.

One of the key persons behind this project is journalist Bradley Hope, also the co-author of Billion Dollar Whale, who describes the project as investigative journalism merged with crypto incentives.

The inspiration behind this project draws from the success of online detective communities. It’s not an impossible task because Reddit users and OSINT hobbyists have helped solve high-profile cases before.

However, keep in mind that the project is experimental. The project’s founders acknowledged that and said it could introduce a new model of decentralised investigation.

Catch me if you can. You think a meme coin can track me down? Please. I’ve outplayed banks, governments, even Hollywood. Good luck, internet. #CatchMeIfYouCan #WhereIsJho $JHOLOW pic.twitter.com/gWwstJ68yO — Jho Low 刘特佐 (@whereisjho) March 12, 2025

How does $JHOLOW project work?

The project’s website outlines strict rules to ensure the leads and information gathering undergo journalistic scrutiny.

The project is sourcing for verified tips on Low’s whereabouts, assets, or financial networks. There are three separate bounty tiers to categorise rewards: Small, Medium, and Large.

The team will review each valid tip and assign a reward tier based on the “significance of the information.”

They also recommended sending tips anonymously to the project’s Protonmail email address whereisjho@pm.me because it’s encrypted-end-to-end which provides a secure channel. It’s also strongly encouraged that senders use Protonmail and other privacy measures when sending tips.

To protect the investigation’s integrity, the public is advised not to share the tip publicly on Twitter or forums first.

After the tip is verified, the team will contact the tipster privately to arrange payment of $JHOLOW tokens/memecoins. Keep in mind that cryptocurrency can be an extremely volatile market.

If you intend to join the bounty hunt for Jho Low, please read through the rules here.

Where to start hunting? There have been rumours that Jho Low is hiding out in Macau, the Middle East, and even somewhere in China. Maybe start pulling some threads in these places first.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.