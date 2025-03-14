She’s Muslim Now, So Why Are There “New” Adult Videos Out? Rae Lil Black Explains

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Qur’an does not explicitly say “Do not judge others” in those exact words, but it strongly emphasizes humility, fairness, and leaving ultimate judgment to God.

Several verses encourage believers to avoid arrogance and remind them that only God truly knows what’s in people’s hearts.

Whether a person is a believer or not, from outside a religious context, this can be seen as a good personal value to uphold.

From adult films to Ramadan bazaars

Kae Asakura, better known as Rae Lil Black, is a Japanese-American adult film actress and online personality known for her work in the adult entertainment industry as well as her presence on social media platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

That is, until she recently embraced Islam.

In September 2024, she can be seen through TikTok dressed modestly in hijabs. Then, in February and March this year, she began posting videos of herself at mosques, praying, fasting, and visiting Ramadan bazaars right here in Kuala Lumpur.

Now, her content focuses on her journey as a Muslim revert as she studies the Qur’an.

Her past catches up, but does it really matter?

Recently however, some people on social media pointed out that a new adult video of her was just published amidst her journey into Islam.

Kae quickly stamped that controversial ember out in the comments section saying that she did not upload that video herself, and that the film production company keeps some videos from as long as two years ago.

There was also one user that highlighted URLs to her adult films that are still present in her Twitter bio, and she had to inform them that there’s a contract which presumably doesn’t allow her to take the link down.

Listen to Kae’s detailed explanation in this podcast:

@dzar_ismail “Not everyone reminds me of my past. Some people judge, while others are here for you.” — @raelilblack on reactions to previous videos recorded before her reversion to Islam, which are still being released even two years later. ♬ original sound – Dzar Ismail

Meanwhile, many other social media users came to her defence, asking others not to judge her by her past and to keep their noses out of her business.

Many more celebrated her decision and welcomed her into the Muslim community with open arms.

Happy spiritually and gastronomically

Kae has been making the most out of her trip to Malaysia as a born-again Muslim by visiting the beautiful mosques around Kuala Lumpur.

She has also been doing a very Malaysian thing while she’s been here: eating all the good food!

Her most recent posts on TikTok shows her shopping at Ramadan bazaars, enjoying nasi lemak, nasi kerabu, and even the famous Nasi Kandar Line Clear in Penang.

While we don’t know what the details or duration of her contract is with the adult film production company is, or when they would stop uploading the videos of her, Kae’s decision to become Muslim appears to be sincere.

Judging her negatively by her past is just a waste of time and energy. And besides, she’s setting a good example to many out there.

If a porn star can turn over a new leaf, anyone can too.

…So do not claim yourselves to be pure; He is most knowing of who fears Him. Surah An-Najm (53:32)

