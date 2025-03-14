Man Caught On CCTV Stealing Caged Cat from Home in Johor Bahru

A shocking case of pet theft has gone viral after home CCTV footage captured a man stealing a cat – still inside its cage – from a residence in Taman Jaya Mas, Johor Bahru.

In the footage that was uploaded on JBTALKS Facebook page, the suspect can be seen entering the home compound by climbing over a wall and making his way toward the pet’s cage that was off-camera.

He then picks up the entire cage, with the cat scrambling inside, and throws it over the wall he climbed over earlier.

According to the post caption, the feline is a one-year-old male Persian-Maine Coon mix cat.

The page also shared a screenshot from the CCTV video which clearly captured the license plate of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft. This detail has since been widely circulated online in hopes of identifying and apprehending the culprit.

Outrage over cat-napping

A friend of the cat’s owner is seeking help from the public to identify the man in the video and recover the stolen animal. Social media users have expressed outrage over the incident, with many calling for stricter enforcement and harsher penalties for pet theft.

Pet Theft on the Rise?

This incident has reignited concerns about rising cases of pet theft, particularly involving expensive or purebred animals.

Many netizens are urging pet owners to enhance security measures – such as locking cages, installing more comprehensive surveillance systems, and not leaving valuable pets outside unattended.

A Facebook user asks why would the cat be put in the garage where thieves can see it while no one is at home.

If you happen to see this cat anywhere, WhatsApp the owner at 011-39715659.

According to the comments, the cat was shaven recently, and it might be a little unrecognizable from the photos.

