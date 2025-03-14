MAB Cargo Officer Caught Playing Sepak Takraw While On MC, Court Says Dismissal Was Justified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Industrial Court has affirmed that MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd was within its rights to terminate an employee after he was caught on surveillance footage engaging in physical activities such as playing sepak takraw and using heavy machinery to cut down trees while on extended medical leave.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), court president Zulhelmy Hasan stated that Che Zamberi Che Ani had misused his medical leave, emphasizing that such behavior did not amount to minor misconduct that the employer was obliged to overlook.

He clarified that the established legal position is that medical leave is intended for an employee’s recovery from illness or injury.

“It was very clearly demonstrated by the company on the balance of probabilities that the claimant (Che Zamberi) had breached the trust and confidence reposed in him when he abused his prolonged medical leave.

The law in this area of misconduct is clear. An abuse of medical leave, including prolonged medical leave, is a serious misconduct which justifies dismissal,” FMT quoted him.

Zulhelmy noted that Che Zamberi was previously fortunate to keep his position during the 2015 restructuring of Malaysia Airlines, which saw between 6,000 and 8,000 employees let go.

He went on to express disappointment that Che Zamberi had acted in a way that violated the company’s trust, even though he had continued to receive his full salary throughout the four-month leave period.

A breach of trust

Che Zamberi had been employed by MAB Kargo from 2015 until his dismissal in 2021 and held the role of acceptance officer.

Nonetheless, Zulhelmy stressed that Che Zamberi’s years of service could not compensate for the breach of trust that had occurred.

Che Zamberi had argued in his defense that he should not be expected to remain confined at home and should be allowed to engage in community activities during his medical leave.

Zulhelmy, however, countered this by saying “Employees are not entitled to decide for themselves what they can or cannot do while on medical leave”.

Caught red-handed

Che Zamberi had suffered significant injuries from a road accident on May 22, 2021, which led to his hospitalisation and medical leave that extended until September 21 of that year.

The court found that evidence showed he had climbed a tree on July 24, was seen operating a chainsaw to cut down another tree on July 25, and was later spotted playing sepak takraw on September 9.

Zulhelmy stated that MAB’s disciplinary appeal committee had carefully reviewed the facts and circumstances of the case before deciding to uphold his dismissal.

Since Che Zamberi had admitted to the actions in question, Zulhelmy concluded with stating that any reasonable employer would have found that his actions were tantamount to serious misconduct, which warranted a dismissal.

