Eco-Shop Once Said No Price Hike For At Least 5 Years, New Announcement Says Otherwise

Rising prices of goods are an issue that is often discussed by people especially during unpredictable economic situations.

The common possible factors for price increment could be due to increased production cost, inflation and demand and supply of goods.

This situation can directly affect our country, especially the people, targeting particularly the lower income groups.

Eco Shop’s RM2.40 to go up

Recently, Eco-Shop, a popular budget convenience store, announced a price increase, surprising many shoppers.

Several photos of their banner had gone viral on social media, in which the chain will institute a 20 sen hike.

We reached out to Eco-Shop and they confirmed that starting from 14 April, 2025, their RM2.40 price tag will go up to RM2.60 in Peninsular Malaysia and from RM2.60 to RM2.80 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The sudden announcement for increment has caused frustrations among regular customers many of whom have relied on the store’s affordability for so long.

Eco-Shop stated that the increase of prices is due to the cost inflation and for the sake of maintaining their quality as well as making sure that their service is always top notch.

Back in 2023, Eco-Shop Malaysia CEO Jessica Ng had said that they would try to maintain the RM2.40 price tag for at least five years.

People’s reactions

Many have taken to social media to voice out their disappointment on this matter.

A social media user reminisced how the price was once RM2 back when he first got to know the Eco-Shop in Taiping in 2014.

However, the price increase is not entirely unexpected, as Eco-Shop has gradually raised its prices over the years.

A Twitter user previously tweeted the trend in Sabah and Sarawak, noting price jumps from RM2 to RM2.10, RM2.20, RM2.40, and finally RM2.60.

The user joked that the Eco-Shop price hike trend could be an inflation tracker for our people.

Some customers have decided to look for alternative stores, refusing to accept the price change.

