Sensitivity Controversy: MCMC Explains Disparity In Fines

A Malaysian standup comedian and another individual were recently fined RM10,000 each for making insensitive jokes about Islam.

Meanwhile, a local radio station was fined RM250,000 due to three of its resident DJs who were accused of mocking a Hindu religious dance.

Next thing we know, people are up in arms about the seemingly unfair differences in penalties. Some went as far as accusing the authorities of valuing religions differently.

Hina Islam bayar 10k, hina hindu bayar 250k.



Betapa rendahnya nilai Islam pada si penguasa.

But, this is actually not the case at all because of a law amendment that was made in between the time the two cases happened.

MCMC explains the difference in fines

As reported by Malay Mail on 12 March, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) released a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document which explained its decision in the two cases involving 3R (racial, religious, and royalty) issues.

In the document, MCMC said Era FM operator Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd was fined RM250,000 based on a recent amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (Act 588).

As for the individuals, who were each fined RM10,000 for allegedly making insensitive jokes about Islam on social media, the cases came before the amendment.

It’s a pretty simple explanation.

Act 588: Pre and post amendment

Before Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 was amended, the maximum penalty for the issues mentioned above was RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, according to MCMC.

However, after the amendment, the maximum penalty was raised to RM500,000 or prison time of up to two years, or both.

1) Bukan Era FM, tapi Maestra Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd iaitu pemegang lesen MCMC yang dikompaun



2) MBNS bukan individu tapi sebuah anak syarikat milik Astro yang punyai keuntungan substantif



3) Kompaun RM250k MBNS diberi izin TPR antara lain berpandukan perkara2 di… https://t.co/lGGv0YLfUo — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) March 11, 2025

