New Rules On Power Banks On Flights After Plane Fire In Busan

On 28 January, the Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in South Korea while preparing for departure to Hong Kong. A flight attendant discovered the fire in an overhead luggage bin on the rear left-hand side of the plane.

While the cause of the fire is uncertain, the incident has changed the airline’s rule regarding the carrying of power banks or lithium-ion batteries on board.

A new Malaysian directive on lithium-ion batteries reminds passengers to carry power banks on their person, not in carry-on or check-in luggage.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia CEO Norazman Mahmud said the new directive aligns with the industry’s best practices and recommendations following the incident in South Korea.

He said cabin crews should be vigilant of potential battery hazards and trained to respond to battery fires. Airlines are also advised to have fire containment bags and fire extinguishing equipment readily available on board.

Here are the changes regarding carrying power banks on board the following airlines:

Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Singapore Airlines and Scoot said passengers can bring power banks with a capacity of up to 100 Watt-hours (Wh) without approval. However, power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh will require approval. Power banks above 160Wh are banned on flights.

The power bank must be carried in cabin baggage and not permitted in checked luggage. However, passengers cannot charge their devices or power banks on board.

South Korean carriers

Passengers can carry up to five 100Wh portable batteries. Batteries over 160Wh are banned on board. Power banks and e-cigarettes should be carried on their person and banned from being stored in overhead bins.

The power banks must be kept in protective pouches or transparent plastic bags, or have connectors covered with insulating tape.

Thai Airways International

Power banks onboard its aircraft are banned from 15 March. However, passengers can still carry them in carry-on bags if they’re within specified capacity limits. Power banks must not exceed 160Wh (32,000 mAh). Each passenger is allowed only two units between 100-160Wh.

Eva Air (Taiwan)

Power banks are banned on board. Charging power banks and spare batteries on board aren’t allowed as well.

