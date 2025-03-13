From Muar To The World Stage: Intel Appoints Johor-Born Lip-Bu Tan As CEO

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a remarkable turn of events, Intel Corporation has appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 18 March.

Tan’s journey from his birthplace in Muar, Johor to the helm of one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies is a testament to his resilience and visionary leadership.

After studying in Singapore, he pursued higher education in the United States, a move that marked the beginning of his illustrious journey in the technology sector.

Tan, an American, lives in California with his wife Ysa Loo. They have two children.

In 2022, the industry veteran was named the 2022 recipient of the Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award.

A Stellar Career in Technology

Before his appointment at Intel, Tan was the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, where he led significant transformations that propelled the company to new heights.

Tan also founded Walden Catalyst Ventures.

Returning to Intel with a Vision

Tan is no stranger to Intel; he previously served on the company’s board but departed in August 2024 due to strategic disagreements.

His return as CEO signifies a renewed commitment to steering Intel through its current challenges.

He will take over from interim co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

“Under my leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company,,” Tan was quoted saying to employees in an internal e-mail.

“And as your CEO, I will empower leaders to take ownership and actions to move our business forward.We have a chance to do something special together. In many ways, we are the founders of “The New Intel’,” he said.

Marketwatch remarked that Tan could embark on more cost-cutting measures at Intel, much like what was done by Hock Tan, the CEO of Broadcom, who is also Malaysian-born.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Intel has faced a series of hurdles, including financial losses and increased competition in the semiconductor industry.

Tan’s appointment has already had a positive impact, with Intel’s stock experiencing a significant surge.

Following the announcement of this latest development, Intel shares jumped 12% in after-hours trading.

Investors and industry experts view his leadership as a beacon of hope for revitalizing Intel’s market position.

A Source of Pride for Malaysia

Tan’s ascent to the role of Intel’s CEO is a moment of pride for Malaysia, particularly for the residents of Muar.

His journey underscores the potential of Malaysian talent on the global stage and serves as an inspiration for aspiring professionals in the region.

As Tan steps into his role as CEO, the tech world watches with anticipation, hopeful that his leadership will usher in a new era of innovation and success for Intel.

