Bank Islam Introduces “Jom Tukar Duit Raya”, Making It Easy For Customers To Get New Banknotes

Getting new banknotes for Hari Raya is a headache many are familiar with.

This is when you start scrolling your contact list for the number of that classmate you haven’t spoken to in years but is now working at a bank, hoping they’ll be able to help you out.

Enter Bank Islam.

Social media users are sharing their excitement over the bank’s “Jom Tukar Duit Raya” feature in its BIMB Mobile application, allowing users to conveniently exchange banknotes for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

Due to this new introduction, a Tiktok user @enaizsati demonstrated the step-by-step process in a short video.

“This is the first time I have experienced a feature like this since being a Bank Islam user for 10 years and this feature is really helpful,” she stated.

She walked viewers through the app, from pressing the start button and filling in the “Jom Tukar Duit Raya” form to confirming the collection details.

The woman explained about the feature, which is available until 14 March 2025. Users can select their preferred denominations and collection branches through the app.

She also reminded her viewers to decide properly on the desired amount to be exchanged because the application can only be done once.

Many were grateful for this new feature as it facilitates the process to exchange money, especially during the festive season.

While this looks like a good initiative, some users however claimed that the new feature is only available at selected branches and most of them are fully booked already.

