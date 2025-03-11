“Zam Rich” Makes Wild Claim About Azan On Facebook, Immediately Debunked

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a Facebook account named Zam Rich made a serious claim that could affect national harmony.

Zam Rich stated in his Facebook post that the Islamic call to prayer (Azan), was no longer allowed to be carried out using speaker in Masjid Bestari Kampung Ayer Kuning, Taiping, Perak.

However, the post was immediately debunked not long after by other Facebook users and those living in the mentioned neighbourhood.

The post gained many interactions and he had since deactivated his Facebook account to avoid further backlash.

To avoid further misunderstandings, special officer of the Perak Menteri Besar, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud made a separate Facebook posting to clear the air on this situation.

Ahmad Saidi revealed in the post that he had taken immediate action to hold a meeting with the mosque president, mosque committee and the individual who posted about the problem.

Following the meeting, it was discovered that a mosque officer had initially forgotten to turn off the external speaker while lectures were being conducted after the Taraweeh prayer.

As a result, an individual reported that the sound from the mosque’s speaker was disturbing their rest.

In response, the mosque quickly took action by calling technicians to address the issue.

To fix a minor malfunction in the system, the speaker volume had to be temporarily reduced, making it difficult for people to hear the Azan.

In relation to this, people around the mosque started questioning why the Azan was no longer as audible and Zam Rich, the person who made the debunked claim took it the wrong way.

He admitted in the meeting that the issue he trumpeted was based on hearsay.

He thought that the mosque was no longer allowed to Azan using external speakers while in reality, the speaker volume was just being lowered down temporarily.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.