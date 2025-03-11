Lorry Driver In Australia Apologises To Muslim Community In Facebook Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, a man took to social media to throw insults towards Islam, specifically targeting Malay Muslims in Malaysia. It didn’t take long for his profane online rant to anger the community.

After drawing intense criticism, a new video was uploaded by Facebook user Vijayan Savarinathan yesterday (10 March) where he apologised for his offensive words about Islam.

He admitted that he produced and uploaded the earlier video out of anger at a case involving three Malaysian radio DJs, who were accused of mocking a dance performed during Thaipusam, an annual Hindu religious event.

“I sincerely apologise from my heart, I should not have said what I said. Because they (DJs of a particular radio station) made that video, I got angry and couldn’t take it because we (Hindus) were insulted. But that’s no excuse for me to make such a video,” he said.

As Vijaya’s first video went viral, several people had doxxed him and revealed his address in Australia as well as the details of his job as a lorry driver there.

Doxxing is the act of publicly providing personal information about an individual without their consent.

The information included his full residential address, the name of the company he works for, and the company’s business registration numbers.

READ MORE: Malay Speaking Man Who Insulted Islam On Video Allegedly A Lorry Driver In Australia

Netizens are not very forgiving

Looking at the comments section, most social media users are not very accepting of his apology, with most pointing out that he should be apologising to the Muslim community, and not just Malay people.

Some also demanded that he come back to Malaysia and make a public apology at a mosque, in the presence of an imam (a Muslim religious leader or a leader of a mosque).

The offensive video uploaded by Vijayan earlier included insults about Muslim prayers (solat) and various adult terms involving human private parts.

Previously, a trio of DJs working under Era FM, a local Malay-language radio station faced the wrath of netizens and the Hindu community after a video they uploaded showed one of the DJs performing a dance that allegedly mocked the Kavadi dance.

Later however, a lawyer pointed out that the DJ was immitating mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Miki Ghazali’s ring entrance dance, and not the Kavadi.

READ MORE: Era FM Controversy Started Out As Paqueta Dance Parody But Got Out Of Hand

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.