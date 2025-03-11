Era FM Operator Fined RM250k, Licence Remains

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Maestra Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, operator of Era FM, is fined RM250,000 following the controversy involving three of its DJs. The compound was issued under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 (Amended) for uploading offensive content.

Previously, the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a notice of intent for suspension towards the radio station but had received an appeal from the company.

After reviewing the arguments presented in the appeal, MCMC decided not to suspend the licence of Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd.

MCMC said they considered the follow-up actions taken by the company, including issuing public apologies by those involved, and the effects on radio stations Melody and Mix FM, the two stations which operate under the same licence.

MCMC reminded all broadcasters to be mindful of the content they publish and ensure it does not offend the multiracial and multireligious society in Malaysia.

Controversy recap

DJs Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani allegedly made fun of a “kavadi” dance while chanting “Vel Vel,” which is a sacred Hindu chant.

However, some claimed DJ Azad Jazmin was mimicking Muay Thai athlete, Miki Ghazali’s ring entrance dance to the song Paqueta by DJ Kaio VDM and MC Rf. The dance is also known as the Paqueta dance, named after Brazilian footballer Lucas Paqueta, who popularised it.

Since the incident went viral, the three DJs have issued a public apology on Era FM’s TikTok account and also travelled to Batu Caves to apologise to Datuk N Sivakumar, the Malaysia Council of Hindu Temples and Hindu Associations president.

The DJs were suspended from their jobs until further notice.

