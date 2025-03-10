Mixue Mix-up? Job Ad Draws Criticism For Alleged Racism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese beverage and food chain Mixue has gotten themselves into hot soup (or in this case, hot tea) when a photo of a job advertisement at one of their outlets circulated on social media recently.

The poster that was put up at the Mixue Sri Sinar outlet in Segambut advertised vacancies for the service crew and supervisor positions, noting that the salary is negotiable through an interview.

However, they also highlighted a criteria to apply for the jobs, which said “Malay and Chinese with experience”.

Netizens accuse the advertisement as racist

Many on social have criticised the job advertisement, accusing it of being racist for excluding or barring the Indian community from working there.

However, a few users shared in the comments that they have had the opposite experience, saying the Mixue outlets they’ve visited in their area have Indian staff working behind the counter.

Some also suggested that perhaps it was the branch manager’s decision, and not a Mixue brand policy.

There is also a possibility that the ad was referring to language, and not race. TRP has reached out to Mixue Malaysia to clarify the issue in further detail.

Mixue overtakes McDonald’s as biggest food and drink chain

Mixue Ice-Cream and Tea now boasts 45,000 outlets, putting American fast-food chain McDonald’s in second place with 42,000 outlets and coffee giant Starbucks in third with 40,000 stores globally, according to a report by British news outlet Daily Mail.

The chain primarily sells ice-cream, bubble tea, and tea-based drinks, and is known for its affordable prices, making it attractive to the masses.

A Mixue outlet in Zhengzhou, China. Image: Wikipedia

Recently, tensions have been high in the Malay and Indian communities following a video of radio deejays joking around in an allegedly insensitive manner.

A trio of DJs working with local radio station Era FM were recently accused of mocking the Hindu kavadi dance through a video shared on social media, and angered the community.

The DJs have since made a public apology, although a lawyer took to social media to give his perspective on the situation. He claims that the DJ did not perform the kavadi dance, but instead tried to copy Muay Thai athlete Miki Ghazali’s ring entrance.

Meanwhile, Malaysian stand-up comedian Harith Iskander and another Facebook user were both fined RM10,000 each over a joke they made online about a “ham and cheese sandwich” which was deemed offensive by certain Muslims.

