KK Super Mart Employee Fired For Spraying Stray Dog With Hot Water

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A stray dog recently became the subject of animal cruelty when it was splashed with hot water by an employee at a convenience store.

The incident, which has gone viral through a CCTV footage uploaded on social media, occured at a KK Super Mart outlet on Jalan Besar Menglembu, Ipoh.

In the video, a male employee can be seen drawing hot water into a cup from a water dispenser that is meant for instant coffee and noodles.

He then passes the cup to another employee, who carefully approaches the stray dog sleeping at the entrance of the outlet and throws the hot water onto the dog, causing it to abruptly wake up and run off in pain.

The video was first shared by Fauziah Rozita on Fauziah Paws Care’s TikTok account.

According to her post on Facebook, the store manager, who is a Bangladesh national, poured hot water on the dog that was “simply sitting outside, minding its own business”.

After learning of the incident, she drove to Ipoh and filed a police report at IPD Menglembu and brought the dog to Faith Veterinary in Subang for burn wound treatments.

KK Super Mart condemns any form of animal cruelty

The convenience store chain has since issued a public announcement on social media to inform that they are aware of the incident and have taken immediate action against the staff who were involved in harming the stray dog.

According to the statement, the staff responsible was recalled to their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and had their employment contract terminated immediately, after thorough investigation.

Moreover, KK Super Mart said they had reached out to the pet care facility and offered to bear the full cost of the animal’s medical treatment.

READ MORE: Langkawi MP’s Stray Dogs Relocation Suggestion Sounds Like A Horror Movie Plot? Here’s Why

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.