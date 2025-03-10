Driver In Senawang Accident Has No Valid Driving License, Sister Apologises For Insensitive Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Thursday (6 March), two secondary school students, aged 15 and 16, died after their Modenas Kriss motorcycle was hit by a Honda Jazz on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, near the Matahari Height traffic light junction.

The 18-year-old driver had a passenger in the car and was heading towards Paroi from Senawang.

Seremban District Police Chief, Mohamad Hatta Che Din, said the driver didn’t possess a valid driving license. With the investigation ongoing, he advised the public not to speculate about the matter.

What happened?

The teen driving the Honda Jazz allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with the Modenas Kriss motorcycle and another Honda Vario motorcycle.

The victims riding on the Modenas Kriss motorcycle suffered severe head injuries due to the impact and were confirmed dead at the scene. The bodies were sent to Hospital Rembau’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem examination.

Both the driver and passenger in the Honda Jazz and the two people riding the Honda Vario suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) Seremban for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving.

Upon conviction, it carries a maximum of 15 years’ in jail and an RM100,000 fine.

People got confused and angry at the driver’s sister

The sister of the suspect allegedly asked everyone to pray for her brother’s recovery. In the post, she posted pictures of them together, including one of him currently getting hospital treatment.

The post made netizens uneasy and confused while some were angry at the tone-deaf and insensitive post.

A man claimed to have witnessed the accident because he was at the front of the traffic light and wasn’t pleased with the suspect’s sister’s online post.

The man, TikTok user Edy (@edynoorreduan), said the motorcyclists followed the law and only moved after the light turned green.

Then, there was a loud bang, an explosion followed by wails of “Allahuakbar” by the people in the vicinity. TikTok user Edy

He claimed that the Honda Jazz driver was speeding, alleging his life too was in danger at the time.

Edy is willing to be a witness in the case and advised the suspect’s sister not to make such an insensitive social media post. He has also lodged a police report to help with the case.

Edy is willing to be a witness in the case and advised the suspect's sister not to make such an insensitive social media post. He has also lodged a police report to help with the case.

The woman made a public apology

In a video update, the suspect’s sister tearfully apologised to the victim’s families and the public for reacting emotionally.

She admitted she couldn’t control her emotions then and regretted what she said. She hoped everyone could forgive her and sent condolences to the victims’ families.

In a video update, the suspect's sister tearfully apologised to the victim's families and the public for reacting emotionally.

She admitted she couldn't control her emotions then and regretted what she said. She hoped everyone could forgive her and sent condolences to the victims' families.

