Malay Speaking Man Who Insulted Islam On Video Allegedly A Lorry Driver In Australia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are aware of a man accused of insulting Islam and speaking profanities regarding the religion in a Facebook video that went viral yesterday (6 March).

According to Berita Harian, a police report was lodged yesterday afternoon at the Manchis police station in Bentong, Pahang, by a 32-year-old man who saw the video through an account on Facebook under the name ‘Vijayan Savarinathan’.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations are being conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT).

“Based on the report, the video was uploaded on 5 March and is believed to have been taken down after drawing heavy criticism. This is due to the video containing profanities and insults hurled towards Muslims,” he told Berita Harian.

The video was reuploaded and netizens doxxed him

Checks by TRP found that the video was reuploaded by Vijayan on his Facebook account at 8.27am today (7 March).

In the comments section, netizens have doxxed him, which is the act of publicly providing personal information about an individual via the internet, usually without their consent.

Among the information that was revealed were his full name, residential address in Australia, the name of the company he works for, and the company’s business registration numbers.

Three radio DJs and a comedian under fire for insulting religions

Previously, three disc jockeys (DJs) working for local Malay language radio station ERA FM got into hot water with the Hindu community after they posted a video on social media of themselves performing mocking actions of the faith’s Thaipusam practice.

The trio were summoned to the Hindu temple at Batu Caves on Wednesday (5 March) to make a public apology to the Hindu commnunity, which the Malay Hindu Sangham, a Hindu governing body in Malaysia, has accepted according to media reports yesterday.

READ MORE: [Watch] Era FM DJs Meet Batu Caves Temple Committee, MCMC Moots Licence Suspension

Meanwhile, standup comedian Harith Iskander will be imposed a fine of RM10,000 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for making a joke on social media on 18 January, which was deemed insensitive by Muslims.

Another Facebook user named Cecilia Yap who made an equally insensitive joke on Harith’s Facebook post was also slapped a RM10,000 fine.

READ MORE: From Ham Sap Kopi To Death Threats: Rocky Start To 2025 For Comedian Harith Iskander

READ MORE: Cecelia Yap Apologises For Her ‘Ham’ Comment On Harith Iskander’s Facebook

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.