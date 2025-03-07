Footballer Gopi Forced To Open Ramadan Stall After Salary Unpaid For 8 Months

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Footballer Mohammad Gopi Rizqi, 36, has not received his salary for eight months and has resorted to selling drinks and snacks by the roadside in Kampung Api-Api, Pontian, Johor.

According to Berita Harian, Gopi, who converted to Islam five years ago, said he had to work harder to support his wife and two children.

He sells corn juice and “air mata kucing” as well as kuih-muih at his stall for Ramadan. His wife also helps out by selling carbonara popia.

Fortunately for him, business was good and they’re often sold out thanks to fans. Sometimes his customers took the opportunity to take pictures with him too.

He said the plan to open a stall to bring in income came to fruition after a discussion with his wife, Nor Hidayah Roslan, 33.

Gopi holds a D-coaching license which allows him to coach young students football and he’s ready to share his experience if there’s an opportunity to coach.

Currently, he’s considering expanding his business as a source of main income to support his family’s needs.

Gopi, who hails from Kuantan, played for Pahang from 2010 to 2015, followed by Selangor 2016, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2017-2018, Melaka United 2018, Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) 2019, and Pahang 2020.

When he was with Pahang for seven seasons, he won the Malaysia Cup twice and one FA Cup title.

