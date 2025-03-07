Era FM Controversy Started Out As Paqueta Dance Parody But Got Out Of Hand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police investigation into a controversial video involving three Era FM DJs has been completed and the investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the case drew 73 police reports in total since the start of the investigation.

While the case continues, Razarudin reminded the public not to make inflammatory comments online that could disrupt social harmony and provoke religious tension.

DJs Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani remain suspended from their jobs until further notice, pending an internal investigation.

Not a kavadi dance?

However, a lawyer went on social media to highlight a potentially overlooked part of the whole controversy. Mahmud Jumaat, claimed that the DJ Azad Jasmin did not perform the kavadi dance but tried to copy Muay Thai athlete Miki Ghazali’s Ring Entrance. The song in question is the Brazilian Paqueta.

Mahmud said this after watching the offending video and comparing it to a video showing Miki’s ring entrance with the song Paqueta by DJ Kaio VDM and MC Rf playing in the background.

But what about the “Vel Vel” chant in the Era FM video? The song lyrics of Paqueta in Portuguese go, “Balança o ombrin’, vai, vai Balança o ombrin’, vai, vai.”

In the Era FM video, a voice could be heard saying “vel vel” instead of “vai vai” which led many to conclude that someone there was mocking the kavadi dance.

The Paqueta dance is popular among the football circle, especially after Brazilian footballer, Lucas Paqueta, popularised it.

Mahmud leaned harder into his defence of the deejays, claiming the other Era FM employees were laughing at Azad Jasmin’s attempt at copying Miki’s moves and not at the Hindu chant “Vel Vel.”

He added that the radio station frequently covered the Muay Thai sport and supported Miki in the ring.

So, you’ve read Mahmud’s claims but how do they hold up? Here are the videos showing Miki’s Ring Entrance and Lucas doing the Paqueta dance to compare to the one by Era FM so you can see for yourself if the claims hold weight or if it’s just a lawyer’s theoretical argument.

